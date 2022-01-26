View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Pushpa craze has caught on and how. Aussie cricketer David Warner's new video on Allu Arjun's Pushpa has caught on and how. The flamboyant batsman plays for the Hyderabad team. We saw a video where his daughters were dancing on Saami Saami. In the new one, David Warner has stepped into the shoes of Pushpa aka Allu Arjun. Fans are rather impressed with it. A fan commented, "Can you play role in Pushpa 2?' while another one told him to quit cricket and join the Indian film industry. One wrote, "David Pushpa Raj Warner". Many want him to apply for Indian citizenship. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Palak Tiwari and other Bollywood celebs who got trolled for strange reasons