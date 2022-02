View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the world. and Rashmika Mandanna's movie has left a mark across the globe. Especially the Tanzanian Tik Tok sensation Kili Paul is super hooked to it. After dancing on Saami Saami, Srivalli and Oo Antava, he has once again created a reel on Saami Saami. This time, instead of Rashmika Mandanna's steps, Kili Paul has pulled off Allu Arjun's hook step. He definitely nailed it and we are so much in love with Kili Paul. Watch the video above.