Pushpa: The Rise is currently ruling the trending charts. From the songs to performances, fans are deeply in love with and Rashmika Mandanna's film. Adding cherry to the cake is 's item number. Oo Antava is currently one of the most favourite songs of all. Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chemistry received praise from all. Now, we have stumbled upon a BTS video that proves that the stars had massive fun while shooting the song. Ganesh Acharya who choreographed this song took to Instagram to share a BTS video from the sets. The video shows the two stars learning the song's hook step. Samantha appears totally excited as Ganesh Acharya shows them the steps. Watch the video above. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a 3-film deal offer by THIS big Bollywood production house – Read Deets