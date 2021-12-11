Tagged as the 'sizzling song of the year' from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bold moves with Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava's peppy music left her fans dizzy.

's first item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was unveiled by the makers of starrer Pushpa on Saturday. Samantha's attire and the blingy set give a dizzy effect, for the song crooned by Indravathi Chauhan. Being the first-ever item song Samantha has jived to, it has got huge hype. Tagged as the 'sizzling song of the year', Samantha's bold moves with the peppy music left her fans dizzy. The makers who teased a few posters earlier, unveiled the bold lyrical video with Samantha's performance. The song's lyrics written by Chandra Bose carry a bold message about how in general, men look at women.