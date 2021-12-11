videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzles and seduces in the BTS of latest magazine photoshoot - watch

Entertainment News

Sooryavanshi: Allu Arjun's wish for Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty ahead of their mega Diwali release; 'I really wish you get people back to the theatres and cinema' – watch

Entertainment News

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and friends just recreate Squid Game's tug-of-war in the gym? – watch hilarious video

Videos

Sneak Peek: Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and kids have a gala time during their Maldivian vacation – Watch

Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensuous dance moves on Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song will make you sweat hard – watch video

Tagged as the 'sizzling song of the year' from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bold moves with Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava's peppy music left her fans dizzy.

BollywoodLife   |    December 11, 2021 6:45 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was unveiled by the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa on Saturday. Samantha's attire and the blingy set give a dizzy effect, for the song crooned by Indravathi Chauhan. Being the first-ever item song Samantha has jived to, it has got huge hype. Tagged as the 'sizzling song of the year', Samantha's bold moves with the peppy music left her fans dizzy. The makers who teased a few posters earlier, unveiled the bold lyrical video with Samantha's performance. The song's lyrics written by Chandra Bose carry a bold message about how in general, men look at women.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all