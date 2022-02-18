videos

Pushpa: This viral Tom and Jerry edit of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s significant moments and songs is too good to be missed – watch

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa still manages to remain in the news. Now, a Tom and Jerry edit of the film is going viral.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    February 18, 2022 8:53 PM IST

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa still manages to remain in the news. Now, a Tom and Jerry edit of the film is going viral. Made by a YouTube page called Edits MujeshG, it featured the film’s significant moments enacted by Tom and Jerry. Fans seem to be loving it. “Now i think every movies are inspired by Tom and Jerry. This was awesome,” wrote a fan. “Srivalli Song & Pushpa's Dialogue Part Was Best,” read another comment. Have a look at the video.

