Pushpa: The Rise part 1 starring and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times. The movie has made record business at box office and the stars have garnered only appreciation from all corners. The songs of the movie are also a hit. Now the Pushpa craze has traveled all the way to Tanzanian as prominent social media content creator Kili Paul grooved to song Srivalli. He pulled off Allu Arjun's hook step and nailed it totally. Aanand L Rai commented on the video and appreciated Kili Paul. Earlier, Kili Paul had created a video whilst dancing on Saami Saami and had received a shout out from Rashmika Mandanna herself. Watch the video below: Also Read - From house worth 100 crore to 7 crore vanity van: Allu Arjun is the proud of these 5 insanely expensive assets