Radhe Shyam actress was seen in a body-hugging pink outfit. While she waved at the paps, fans are noticing a security guard who was sleeping. Wrote a fan, "Security full need me koi b aye jaye ???. 1st neend zaruri h." Another comment read, "Security guard be like yeh kaun hai." Have a look at the above video. It's quite hilarious.