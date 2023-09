An inside video from Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi puja is going viral and Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are seen performing the same. Watch the video below...

The Ambani's have welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their home in Antilia. The puja ceremony for the same was performed by none other than the Bahus of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani - Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Radhika is engaged to be married to Anant Ambani while Shloka is married to Akash Ambani and has two kids - a son, Prithvi and a daughter, Vedaa. Radhika and Shloka were seen in simple dresses while performing the puja. They were accompanied by Akash-Shloka's elder one, Prithvi. He is seen helping them with things. The Ganesh Idol looks serene and the elaborate puja performed gives out divine energy. Shloka and Radhika are both very close to Nita Ambani. The Bahus and sasu Maa posed for pics in the evening in front of the media.

Talking about Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the festival was attended by Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many more celebs. The Ambanis always throw lavish parties and celebrate festivals in the grandest manner, inviting the whole of Bollywood.