Raj Babbar's son Arya Babbar gets into a verbal spat with his airplane pilot after cracking a joke â€“ watch video

Actor , son of veteran actor Raj Babbar, recently got into a verbal spat with a pilot of his aircraft after he cracked a joke while being on the flight. In a video shared by Arya on his Instagram, the actor can be seen greeting his fans while walking towards the cockpit. However, the pilot was in no mood to entertain Arya after he objected to cracking a joke on him. Arya denied and said that the joke was intended for his friend. The pilot was irked and told Arya that it didn't sound good to him. Arya then asked the pilot if he wants him to deboard the flight if he was having a problem. The pilot then offered a handshake but Arya denied saying, "I don't wish to handshake with you. You wish to show your power and you want me to get up from my seat and come over here and talk to you when you have a problem."