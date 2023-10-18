Raj Kundra breaks down at UT 69 trailer launch, says 'Mujhe bolo jo bolna hai, meri family ne kya bigada hai?'

The trailer of UT 69 was launched today in Mumbai. UT 69 is the story of Raj Kundra and his time in jail. Raj Kundra was arrested in 2021 on the charges of allegedly making pornographic content and distributing the same through apps and sites. He was about 2 months in jail and UT 69 is about that phase of his life. At the UT 69 trailer launch in Mumbai, Raj Kundra finally took off the mask and showed his face to the media. Raj Kundra also broke down in tears. He particularly turned emotional because of the way his family has been harrowed throughout his trial. Raj asked the media and others trolling Shilpa Shetty Kundra and his kids, to say whatever they want to him but not his family. They have done nothing wrong. Raj turned away as he could not control his tears.

UT 69 is directed by Shahnawaz Ali. AA Films is presenting UT 69 in association with SVS Studios and The Bigger Picture Films. UT 69 starring Raj Kundra will release in cinemas on 3rd November.