Raj Kundra pornography case: How are Gehana Vasisth, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and others involved in the alleged porn racket? Watch video

While the investigation over Raj Kundra's porn case is on, actresses such as Gehana Vasisth, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and Sagarika Shona Suman have to the fore to shed some light on the matter.

Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 after being arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of creating and publishing pornographic content. While the investigation is on, actresses such as Gehana Vasisth, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and Sagarika Shona Suman have to the fore to shed some light on the matter.

While Poonam has claimed that Raj Kundra, upon a contractual disagreement in 2019, leaked her number along with a message that said "I will strip for you", Sherlyn said that she was the first person to give statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in this case.