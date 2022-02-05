Raj Kundra takes a dig at Bollywood over porn films case? Shilpa Shetty's husband calls Rakhi Sawant ‘the only real person in the industry' – watch video

As Rakhi Sawant called Raj Kundra 'her brother forever,' Shilpa Shetty's husband took a dig at Bollywood saying, "This is the only real person in Bollywood who has stood up for what's right," with reference to his porn films case.