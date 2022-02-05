Raj Kundra takes a dig at Bollywood over porn films case? Shilpa Shetty's husband calls Rakhi Sawant ‘the only real person in the industry' – watch video
As Rakhi Sawant called Raj Kundra 'her brother forever,' Shilpa Shetty's husband took a dig at Bollywood saying, "This is the only real person in Bollywood who has stood up for what's right," with reference to his porn films case.
Shamita Shetty recently celebrated her birthday which was attended by her fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Raj Kundra along with his wife Shilpa Shetty were also seen having a blast at the bash. During the celebration, Rakhi Sawant, who had spoken in support of Raj Kundra when he was embroiled in the porn films case, took a moment to record a heartfelt video with Raj and called him 'her brother forever.' While responding to Rakhi, Raj seems to have taken a dig at Bollywood. "This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She is the only person who has stood up for what’s right,” Raj said in the video. It is to be recalled that no Bollywood biggie had stepped forward to defend Raj Kundra when he was arrested in the porn films case and spent over two months in jail. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat – Hit jodis reveal their marriage plans, real feelings and more
