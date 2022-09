View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The prayer meet for Raju Srivastav was held today in Mumbai. His wife Shikha had flown down from Delhi for the same. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Shailesh Lodha of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were all seen at the venue. Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh looked totally distraught as they prayed for his soul. The comedian suffered a heart attack in Delhi on August 10. He was rushed to Delhi AIIMS where he was kept under the supervision of some of India's finest doctors. An infection in his brain made it tough for the doctors. He breathed his last few days back. His death was mourned deeply by people across various segments of society. Also Read - Raju Srivastava prayer meet to be held in Mumbai on Sept 25; wife Shikha to fly to the city [Read Deets]