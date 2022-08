View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Pal Comedian (@sunilpalcomedian)

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym. Soon, rumours of passing started doing the rounds on the internet following the reports of comedian's deteriorating health. His fellow comedian has now shared that 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' is stable and recovering well. He requested fans not to believe rumours and continue to pray for his speedy recovery. Reportedly, the 58-year-old actor and stand-up comedian was running on the treadmill when he suffered the cardiac arrest. Also Read - Raju Srivastava movies: Before becoming India's beloved comedian, Gajodar Bhaiya shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood superstars