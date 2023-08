Rakhi Sawant has shared a video from Mecca where we can see her weeping bitterly. She says that people have hurled fake allegations on her [Watch Video]

Rakhi Sawant who was in the news after the charges levelled on her by Adil Khan Durrani is now in Mecca. Rakhi Sawant embraced Islam after her marriage with the Mysore-based car dealer. She has shared a video where we can see her crying her heart out. She says she wanted to be a star, but now she is dealing with a number of fake allegations being thrown at her. As we know, Adil Khan Durrani said that Rakhi Sawant told him that she cannot become a mother ever. She has said before that she has frozen her eggs for future use. Rakhi Sawant also recounted how Adil Khan Durrani sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in Mysore. She said that her close friend Urfi Javed knew about it. Netizens have slammed her for creating a ruckus in the holy pilgrimage site. People asked whosoever gave her a visa in the first place. Many said they have had enough of her endless drama. Rakhi Sawant was formerly married to Bihari professional Ritesh Singh who also came on Bigg Boss as a contestant. His former wife slammed him for having an extramarital affair. This time, netizens are annoyed that she is making a scene in a place as holy as Mecca.