View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

is one person who knows how to be in the news. Taking to the media, she has said that Corona is like Baba Ramdev. As you might be aware, Baba Ramdev was in the news recently for criticising modern medicine. Have a look at the video to know exactly why she compared him to the deadly disease. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rakhi Sawant shares her excitement to be a part of the show; promises 'a blast' of an episode– watch video