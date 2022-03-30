Rakhi Sawant makes a heartfelt request to fly the plane just once, her co-passengers scream 'Nahi' – watch video
People never say no to Rakhi Sawant when it comes to being entertained, but this time, they screamed a big 'No' in unison when the diva made a heartfelt wish to fly the plane.
