View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Khinchi (@the_rajeevkhinchi)

is known for entertaining the audience with her quirky antics. People never say no to Rakhi when it comes to being entertained, but this time, they screamed a big 'No' in unison when the diva made a heartfelt wish to fly the plane. In the video, Rakhi is seen making a request to her fellow passengers onboard to let her fulfill her wish atleast once. "Today, I am thinking that I should become a pilot and fly this plane. Friends, what do you say?” Rakhi says, to which, her co-passengers respond, "Nahi.” And hence, Rakhi decides to give up her wish. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant defends Salman Khan after he gets court summon for ‘assaulting’ a journalist; says; ‘He’s human, can get angry’