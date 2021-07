View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi Sawant has earned a huge fan following after Bigg Boss 14. She was always popular, but Rakhi Sawant's goofy side got a lot of appreciation post the show. Rakhi Sawant is being hounded by fans quite often. A lady fan saw the lady and asked her to do a dance step with her husband. Being a complete sport, the lady obliged. The man and Rakhi Sawant shook a leg right in the middle of a busy Andheri street. We can always rely on the lady to make us laugh in this pandemic.