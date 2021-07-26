Rakhi Sawant REACTS on actress/models linked with Raj Kundra porn films case – watch video

Reacting on models linked with Raj Kundra's arrest in the porn apps case, Rakhi Sawant said that actresses willingly take up bold and erotic roles for their own reasons.

Several actresses and models have been linked with Raj Kundra's arrest in the porn apps case. The Mumbai Police said that three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies". However, agrees to disagree with the fact that such things could have happened. She said that no one is forced to do anything objectionable in front of the camera adding that actresses willingly take up bold and erotic roles for their own reasons.