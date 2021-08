Rakhi Sawant undergoes nose surgery; reveals no one supported her after Jasmin Bhasin's hurt her on Bigg Boss 14 — watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

The fight between Bharti Singh and Jasmin Bhasin was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 14. Fans did not like the latter when she made references to the plastic surgeries done by Rakhi Sawant. The dancer-actress alleged that Jasmin Bhasin caused damage to her nose when she put a plastic duck head on her. No one believed her inside the house. Rakhi Sawant wrote, "Thankyou @drjiteshdshetty...Meri Nose #biggboss14 me hurt ho gayi thi. Itna hurt hua mujhe par except ek ya do logo ke kisi ne nahi diya mera saath. #Biggboss khatam hone ke baad @drjiteshdshetty ne operate Kia aur ab mein bahot khush hoon - pain se mukt hoon - thankyou for your prayers fans and friends #rakhisawant #nosesurgery." Dr Jitesh Shetty is a cosmetologist who has a huge clinic in Lokhandwala. Upset fans of Jasmin Bhasin asked her why was she raking up the matter after such a long time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia dish out #CoupleGoals as they share photos from their secret romantic holiday