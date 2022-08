View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@akshaykumar)

Ahead of the release of his film Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar visited artisans in Jaipur who create Rakhis. He received a royal welcome as the team was showered with flowers and loud cheer. The superstar appeared to be in best of his moods as he greeted the ladies by showering flowers on them in return. In the video shared, one can see that women who make rakhis tied one to Akshay Kumar. In fact, a lot of artisans gathered to show the superstar the hardwork they put in and tie a rakhi on his wrist. Overwhelmed with the gesture, Akshay Kumar shared the video and wrote, "Khamma Ghani Jaipur! It was a heart-warming experience while visiting the artisans there and to watch them use their craft to convert threads into ornamental Rakhis. Aapka pyaar apni kalai par sajake lekar jaa raha hoon." The film also stars , Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Besides Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood stars set to appear as guests on Amitabh Bachchan's show