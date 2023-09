Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make for one of the coolest Bollywood couples and celebrity parents in the world. They work hard and chill harder together. Right now, Alia and Ranbir are in New York, on one of their getaways. And a video from their vacay is going viral online. In it, we can see Ranbir and Alia leaving a restaurant together. The lovebirds are seen holding hands. They both are wearing casuals and seem happy about spending quality time together. The Brahamstra duo were greeted by their fans in the restaurant. At first, Ranbir waved at them and when the fans asked for pics, he happily obliged. Even Alia was all smiles on seeing the fans there. Also Read - Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her happiest space; gives a shout-out to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

In the latest news, Ranbir has been making headlines for his next next, Animal which is tentatively scheduled to release in December this year. His new hairstyle has also been the talk of the town though he seems to be hiding the same in the video. On the other hand, Alia is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her National award win for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt return home after vacation; actress channels her protective mama side as she asks paps to shut the camera [View Pics]