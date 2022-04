While tight security was maintained around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, an inside video from the shaadi has made its way to the internet. In the video, we see groom Ranbir Kapoor surrounded by his family. It appears that the bride's mom is carrying out the rituals before the groom makes it to the mandap. We can see Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and others. One can see that Ranbir Kapoor's house where the wedding took place was hit up nicely with tinkling lights. Watch the video above. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's first pictures as husband and wife, Kareena Kapoor steals the thunder again and more