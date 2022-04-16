View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is all that any and everybody can be heard talking about of late, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. Finally, the grand day arrived as speculated before on 14th April, with and walking down the aisle in a close-knit ceremony albeit one to remember for the ages. It was reportedly attended only by 28 people, most of which constituted family and a few very close friends. Speaking of family, a video is now doing the rounds where Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, reveals that it'll only be her daughter-in-law, Alia, who'll be ruling the house post marriage. Watch it above... Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: 5 Bollywood actresses who made getting married to much older partners cool