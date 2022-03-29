View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

was seen at a Sharmaji Namkeen event. While he was being followed by the paps, he quickly checked out the dessert counter. Fans are reacting with heart and laugh emojis. Wrote a user,”How and why so handsome dude.” Another comment read, “Hayee.” Have a look. Also Read - 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to 'Mission Cinderella' these Upcoming movies and Web series are ready to release in first week of April 2022!