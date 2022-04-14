Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt in his arms and creates a mass meltdown as they make first public appearance - Watch Video
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now husband and and wife. The couple seems to be in the mood to give everyone some serious love goals.
