Journalist: BW ka bura time chal raha hai aajkal

Ranbir: Kya baat kar rahe ho? #Pathaan ki collections dekhi hai aapne? Aap kaunsi publication se ho?

Journalist: #BBC news

Ranbir: Phir aapke bhi toh bura time chal raha hai na?

Interview-Bollywood ka time kharab chal rha hai RK- kya baat kar rhi hai #Pathaan ke collection nahi dekhe kya The way he roasted bbc tho??

Though Ranbir Kapoor does not do too many interviews, his single interview is full of quotable quotes. Today, at an event for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar a reporter asked him about the bad phase of Bollywood. He asked the journo if he or she had watched Pathaan or not. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan's film has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide.