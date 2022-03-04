Ranbir Kapoor's drool-worthy 'cable wala' look floors fans; netizens gush, 'Isn't he the hottest?'

Trust Ranbir Kapoor to surprise us. Fans have been talking about how fresh and handsome he is looking nowadays. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in the city in beige slim fit pants, a white tee and denim jacket. And boy, he did not look a year older than 21. While one person commented that he looked like a cable wala guy others said that he had to be the hottest one ever. Ranbir Kapoor's hair was falling over his head, and the look kind of reminded us of movies like Rockstar. It looks like had come for a work-related meeting with an assistant in tow. Check out the video and tell us if you did believe that he is gonna be 40 this year! Also Read - Mouni Roy's dance with BFF Rahul Shetty floors Remo D'Souza and Tiger Shroff; netizens go gaga over her 'sindoor' – watch video

Fans left thirst comments on the video below. The handsome hunk has been seen up and about the city of late. Some days back, he was present for the special screening of Toolsidas Junior, which is the last film of his late uncle, Rajiv Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor stole the show there too.

Ranbir Kapoor fans can expect a couple of movies this year. Brahmastra is going to release on September 9, 2022. The film, which is a big budget venture also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Besides, we have Shamshera too! The film is coming to the theatres on July 22, 2022. It will be his comeback to the theatres after Sanju. He has been in the news for his rumored wedding with Alia Bhatt as well.