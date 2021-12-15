View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two leading actors in Bollywood and they certainly keep a busy schedule. But despite their work commitments, the two ensure to take some time off from time to time for each other. Before they get busy with the promotions of '83, Ranveer and Deepika, or DeepVeer as fans love to call them, jetted off for a vacation. At the airport, Ranveer lovingly kissed Deepika while the two posed for the paparazzi. The two have such spark between them. However, people like to see the negativity and trolled the couple. One of them wrote, "Outfits exchange ho gayi jaldi jaldi mein," while the other person commented, "In dono ko koi pagal khaane pohcho." Ranveer Singh wore a jacket with tiger stripes done on it. One troll said, "Ye kis sher ka shikaar krke uske kapde pehn ke aaya hai."