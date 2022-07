Ever since Ranveer Singh dropped his nude photoshoot, he has been the talk of the town. His naked photoshoot has also courted controversy and a case for obscenity has been filed against the actor. Yashraj Mukhate has given a hilarious spin to the controversy of 'We Can See His Bum'.

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot is widely discussed things in the media right now. It courted controversy and has been in the news where his 'bum' being seen in the nude shoot was a hot subject. As per reports, multiple cases have been filed against the actor for obscenity. Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot in which 'We Can See His Bum' has been given a hilarious spin by musical genius Yashraj Mukhate. And it will make your Saturday morning better. Yashraj, of Rasode Mein Konta and Sadda Kutta Tommy trending video fame, added beats to the comments of a complainant who said that Ranveer Singh's nude bum can be seen. Just like the Cirkus actor, Yashraj's video is also making waves in the entertainment news.

Even Ranveer will laugh out loud after watching Yashraj's hilarious video and musical spin on the controversy of his nude photoshoot. It is certainly a light-hearted moment amidst all the hullabaloo of his pictures.