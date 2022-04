View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Rashami Desai always gives it her all when performing in front of the camera be it as an actress or undertaking a risky stunt as a part of the reality show. Perhaps that's why it isn't surprising that she has hurt her leg quite severely on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who recently became parents. We've landed our hands of footage of her injured self as she makes her way from the show. However, the talking point of said footage is asking the paps, "Kaise halat mein photo le rahe ho?" albeit jovially as they keep clicking away. Watch the video above...