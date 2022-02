Rashmika Mandanna gets goofy, shows how she minds her own business and stays happy – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna has been basking in all the glory after the success of her latest film Pushpa: The Rise, which stars in the lead. While the actress is currently busy with her upcoming projects, she gave a glimpse of how she minds her own business and stays happy. In the video, Rashmika is seen wearing a white top and denim shorts along with a long yellow cape. She let her hair down and was seen showing off her quirky moves on Patrice Roberts, Travis World and Dan Evens' song Mind My Business while sipping a glass of water. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani to come together for Shiva Nirvana's film?