Rashmika Mandanna is all over the place the past few days. The actress is making her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. The film also stars and . Rashmika, who is also the OG National Crush, is promoting her film and is also out and about at events and reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more. Now, she was seen at a Style Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. She looked elegant in a shimmery saree. The highlight of the event was when she rocked the stage on her Pushpa song Sami Sami with none other than Salman Khan. The video of Rashmika with the Bigg Boss 16 host is going viral and how. Fans are reaching on her smile, her moves, her chemistry with Salman. There are many who now want to see the two in a film together and we totally agree. The pair of Rashmika and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman will really be a firecracker that will ignite the Box Office. but till that happens, Check out the video here. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar confirms Vijay Deverakonda is 'officially single'; rumoured affair between Rashmika Mandanna and Liger star put to rest

