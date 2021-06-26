Bigg Boss THROWBACK: When Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got physical during a NASTY fight over food – watch video

Fans of Bigg Boss are eagerly waiting for the next season of the most controversial TV show. We know you guys are missing all the drama and controversies and more from 's show. So, here's a throwback to the time when Bigg Boss grabbed headlines a lot. Season 13 of Bigg Boss was one of the most-loved seasons of all times. And it had two of the strongest Bigg Boss contestant - Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. So, here's a throwback to the time when they has a real nasty fight and they got physical. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12: Eliminated contestant Anjali Gaikwad reacts to furious fans' demand for Shanmukhapriya's ouster; After Sidharth Shukla, fans want Shehnaaz Gill to enter Bigg Boss as Toofani Senior

Now, for the unversed, Asim and Sidharth were thick as thieves as the season started but eventually had a fallout which really hurt their fans. Eventually, two sides were made, Asim and Sidharth and it would be really heavy with fans bickering and the two contestants fighting it out against each other inside the house. However, it sure was a treat for all the Bigg Boss fans. So, coming back to the video, it featured Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fighting over food. It began with Shehnaaz Gill asking Asim to clean the bedroom, he instead tells her to ask Sidharth. Asim is irked when Sidharth rudely talks to him and he tells him that he (Sidharth) is not the dada of the house. Asim asked him to put his hand down. He pushed his hand down and an infuriated Sidharth pushed Asim back. Arti Singh and Shehnaaz had to intervene before it turned nastier. How is this throwback? Who did you guys support back in Bigg Boss 13? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.