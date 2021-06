'Nature lovers' Sanjeeda Shaikh and Ayra Ali have fun in a lake with this German Shepherd is the mother-daughter goals we all want – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Popular television and film actress Sanjeeda Shaikh welcomed a baby girl with her former partner and actor via surrogacy. The two have been co-parenting Ayra. Tha little cutie-pie lives with Sanjeeda and the latter tags her daughter along with her on shoots outdoor. Sanjeeda Shaikh has been sharing loads of videos and pictures of Ayra on her gram these days. And honestly, the videos are such a treat for the eyes. Ayra's cuteness is so overwhelming that you'd feel like squishing her cheeks through the video. And now, the Kayamath actress has shared a throwback video from one of their shoots. The mother-daughter duo is seen enjoying some splish-splash with a German shepherd. Ayra Ali is seen in a cute little pink and blue swimsuit while Sanjeeda is wearing a red skirt and crop top. The Taish actress is dishing out treats to the pooch while Ayra leans on her and watches the whole scenario.

Sanjeeda captioned the post saying, "My nature lover #waterbaby #loveanimals." How did you like the video? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.