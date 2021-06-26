Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Neetu Kapoor is bowled over by THIS contestant's performance on Parda Hai Parda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the most loved dance-based reality TV shows on Indian television. Currently, in its fourth season, the show has become quite popular amongst the viewers and fans are loving the talented kids all alike. Now, this week, the special guest is none other than Neetu Kapoor, who will be bowled over by the performances of the contestants. Little Prithviraj alongside his dance guru, Subhranil will perform on Parda Hai Parda from which originally featured Neetu Singh and the late . Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: THIS contestant's performance makes Neetu Kapoor reminisce her first shooting experience as a 5-year old in THIS movie

, Geeta Kapoor and will be seen heaping praises on the contestant-guru jodi of Prithviraj-Subrahnil. But it is Neetu Kapoor's reaction that will be worth watching. She would be impressed by Prithviraj's expressions and his energy. Furthermore, the actress will be seen praising Geeta Kapoor. How excited are you for tonight's episode of Super Dancer 4? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Govinda and Neelam choose THIS contestant as the new face of India