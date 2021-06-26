Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Neetu Kapoor is bowled over by THIS contestant's performance on Parda Hai Parda
In Super Dancer Chapter 4, this week, the special guest is none other than Neetu Kapoor, who will be bowled over by the performance of Prithviraj and Subrahnil who will perform on Parda Hai Parda from Amar Akbar Anthony.
Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the most loved dance-based reality TV shows on Indian television. Currently, in its fourth season, the show has become quite popular amongst the viewers and fans are loving the talented kids all alike. Now, this week, the special guest is none other than Neetu Kapoor, who will be bowled over by the performances of the contestants. Little Prithviraj alongside his dance guru, Subhranil will perform on Parda Hai Parda from
Amar Akbar Anthony which originally featured Neetu Singh and the late Rishi Kapoor. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: THIS contestant's performance makes Neetu Kapoor reminisce her first shooting experience as a 5-year old in THIS movie
Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu will be seen heaping praises on the contestant-guru jodi of Prithviraj-Subrahnil. But it is Neetu Kapoor's reaction that will be worth watching. She would be impressed by Prithviraj's expressions and his energy. Furthermore, the actress will be seen praising Geeta Kapoor. How excited are you for tonight's episode of Super Dancer 4? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Govinda and Neelam choose THIS contestant as the new face of India
