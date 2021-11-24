videos

Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Diwali dancing to THIS Shah Rukh Khan song – check video from her bash

Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing as Jay Sean croons the English translation of Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol's Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna – watch

Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 5 occasions when the actress proved she's a social media queen — watch video

Entertainment News

Arjan Bajwa gets candid on completing 20 years in the film industry [Exclusive]

Revealed! "Nick and I are expecting", Is Priyanka Chopra really pregnant? Know the truth here | Watch video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's have recently been making headlines because of their divorce which turned out to be totally false. Now, amid this separation rumors, Priyanka made her pregnancy announcement that shocked the fans

Satakshi Singh   |    November 24, 2021 5:39 PM IST

Truth on Priyanka's pregnancy revealed : Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's have recently been making headlines because of their divorce which turned out to be totally false. Now, amid this separation rumors, Priyanka made her pregnancy announcement that shocked the fans and her American pop singer husband Nick as well. Well, turns out that this was a prank that the actress played on her husband. Watch video to know more on this news in detail

