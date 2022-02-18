Richa Chadha is trying to bring about a change in the society. She is trying to spread positivity by giving out free hugs to people in Mumbai. A video of the actress holding a placard that says 'Free Hugs' has gone viral on social media. In the video we see many people coming up to her and giving her a hug. It is a sweet gesture as many approached the actress to get their Jaadu Ki Jhappi on a gloomy day. However, there are some netizens who are criticising her for the same. As the actress is not wearing a mask and giving hugs, many are questioning her gesture given the Coronavirus times we live in. Check out the video below: Also Read - Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

There are many netizens who have lauded Richa's sweet act. A comment on the video read, "much better than fake word and materialistic people. costs nothing...but give everything." Another comment read, "Good concept..of spreading love and positivity." At the same time, there were comments about Coronavirus. A comment read, "Covid is gone ?? No mask and direct hug."

Well, for all those criticising her, this video is not a recent one. It is from pre-covid times when people were allowed to hug each other and celebrate kindness. The actress had herself shared this video on her Instagram account and penned, "I look at this video and think of how quickly our world has changed in such little time ! This was possible in the pre-Covid world and hopefully will be again soon. What the world needs is love, more of it, too much of it till it fills all voids, heals all wounds and becomes brimful and overflows. With only love in my, I wish you all happy kindness day."

