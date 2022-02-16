RIP Bappi Lahiri: A jawan from Indo Tibetan Border Police pays a heartening tribute to the King of Pop - Watch
Legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15, 2022. Tributes are pouring in from all corners on social media. A video of a constable singing his song has gone viral.
