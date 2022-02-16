RIP Bappi Lahiri: A jawan from Indo Tibetan Border Police pays a heartening tribute to the King of Pop - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri is no more. He passed away on February 15, 2022 at the age of 69. Today, his mortal remains were brought to his home in Juhu for everyone to pay their last respects. Tributes are pouring in from all corners for the late singer. A video of a Jawan, Constable Sovan Banerjee, from Indo-Tibetan border singing Bappi Lahiri's every green song Bolo Kaise Hum Tumhe Chahe has gone viral on social media. The video will leave you emotional remembering the soulful voice of the musical legend. Watch the video above. Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: Kajol, Tanuja, Alka Yagnik, and other celebs reach the late singer-composer's house to pay their last respects