videos

Watch Next

Trailers

KGF 2 Teaser: The EPIC face-off between Yash aka Rocky and Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera promises to set new benchmarks at the box office

Trailers

Torbaaz trailer: Sanjay Dutt makes children in Afghan refugee camps play cricket

Entertainment News

Spotted: Sanjay Dutt arrives after cancer treatment, Karishma Tanna shops for groceries, Nora Fatehi glams it up

Videos

Sanjay Dutt has responded 'very well' to the cancer treatment

Dilip Kumar used to cry and be worried like a parent during Sanjay Dutt’s troubled times – watch throwback video

In a Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai episode dedicated to Sunil Dutt, the actor was present along with his wife Saira Banu. Sunil spoke about how, during Sanjay Dutt's troubled times, Dilip ji used to feel sad for him and be almost in tears.

BollywoodLife   |    July 7, 2021 11:37 AM IST

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 89. While the legendry actor is no longer with us, he has left us with an exceptional body of work. In his personal life, he deeply cared for the people around him. In a Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai episode dedicated to Sunil Dutt, the actor was present along with his wife Saira Banu. Sunil spoke about how, during Sanjay Dutt’s troubled times, Dilip ji used to feel sad for him and be almost in tears. He also said that he treated Sanjay like his own child. Sunil also revealed the actor's reaction after watching Vastav. Have a look.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all