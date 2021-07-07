RIP Dilip Kumar: When Shah Rukh Khan rolled out the red carpet for the Tragedy King at Zee Cine Awards 2001 – watch video

From being star-struck to being mesmerised by Dilip Kumar's presence, the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, couldn't stop fanboying over the First Khan of Bollywood at the Zee Cine Awards 2001.

Bollywood legend , feted largely as Hindi cinema's Tragedy King, enjoyed a stardom that was buoyed by more than just that image. His tragic image as a doomed lover, mostly a victim of fate, made him the dream man of a million women. Whenever Dilip Kumar aka Mohammed Yusuf Khan arrived on the sets, the atmosphere on it would change at once. Such was his personality.

The thespian has bid adieu to this mortal world, thus, drawing the curtains of an epic era. He passed away peacefully this morning in the presence of his beloved wife and actress and other family members at the Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for breathing issues. He was 98.

While the film industry continues to pour in tributes and condolences for the legendary actor, let's take a look at the time when rolled out the red carpet for Dilip Kumar saab accompanied by his wife Saira Banu on stage at the Zee Cine Awards 2001. From being star-struck to being mesmerised by his presence, the King Khan of Bollywood couldn't stop fanboying over the First Khan of Bollywood.