RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia's heartfelt tribute to the veteran singer will leave you teary-eyed

Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia has shared a warm video of his meeting with late veteran singer . He is seen talking and expressing his gratitude to the late singer. In the video he shared on his Instagram handle, we see him holding hands with the singer and thanking her for being his support system. "Lata ji is like my Godmother. Main unse bohot pyaar karta hu. Unhone mujhe mera bohot saath diya hai, bohot support kiya hai. Thank you so much, I love you so much." Lata Mangeshkar can be heard saying, " You are welcome," and bowing down. Rajiv also penned a heartfelt note thanking her for loving him like her son, taking care of him, wishing him on his birthdays by calling him on phone. He revealed she would send him WhatsApp messages of songs and videos. She would also invite him for chai and lunch. Rajiv is very heartbroken and thanked her for loving her as her own.