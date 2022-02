RIP Lata Mangeshkar: SRK recites fateha for the legend as he bids her final goodbye [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Bharat Ratna and legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at 92 due to multiple organ failure after 28 days of hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Her final journey began from her Prabhukunj home on Pedder Road in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park, where she was accorded a rare public funeral with full state honours on Sunday evening. was seen reciting fateha for India's Nightingale as he bid her final goodbye. His video has gone viral on the internet. Several top Bollywood personalities including , , , , , , , and others paid their last respects to the departed soul. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar last rites: Shah Rukh Khan trends as he pays his last respects; ‘This is what India represents’ say fans