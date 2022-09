Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava took his last breath today. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the All India Institute Of Medical Science in Delhi. The star was working out at a gym in South Delhi where his health deteriorated. The comedian had immediately undergone an angioplasty and was put on a ventilator. Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: Priya Ahuja Rajda of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recalls fond memories of working with the late comedian [Exclusive]

It has been a great loss for the comedian's family. His wife Shikha Srivastava, who has been broken told in an interview to ETimes, that she is not in a position to talk. She does not know what to share. However, Shikha said that Raju was a fighter who fought for his life. She was praying and hoping to see him come out of the state but it did not happen. All that she can say is that he was a true fighter. Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: Ravi Kishan, Shekhar Suman and more - here's how the late comedian's closet friends stayed with his family as he battled for life

For the past two months, Raju Srivastava's nephew whose name is Kushal Srivastava was visiting him at AIIMS. Kushal told the same publication that they were confident till yesterday that everything would be fine as he was battling with his life for the past two months. Raju Srivastava's family doctor who was with him at the hospital spoke to the publication about his bond. He said that he was friends with Raju bhai since college and has known him for more than 37 years. Raju's friend believes that the comedian lived a life his family is proud of and hopes he finds peace wherever he is. Also Read - Raju Srivastava no more: Before becoming India's beloved comedian, Gajodar Bhaiya had shared screen space with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more superstars in Bollywood

Check out Raju Srivastava's photo with wife Shikha Srivastava:

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava began his career by doing small movies like , , Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He carved a niche for himself post taking part in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge comedy show. May the soul of the great legend rest in peace.