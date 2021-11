After 7 years, Karan Johar is returning with his classic touch of love stories but this time with a strong flavour of family values. Music, dance, drama, a big ensemble cast - this kahani has got it all! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023!? pic.twitter.com/2lokOBdLM3 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 29, 2021

Karan Johar's next directorial after seven long years, Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring , , , and a host of other talented actors has locked its release date. The romantic film will hit cinema halls on 10th February 2023, coinciding its release with the Valentine's Day weekend next year – a perfect time for a love story to make its way to the audience, especially one starring such big star both past and present. Check out the release announcement video of 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani above... Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt postpone wedding by over a year? Here’s when they now plan to get married [Exclusive]