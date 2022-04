RRR: Kangana Ranaut reviews Ram Charan-Jr NTR's movie; says, 'Long live Rajamouli' [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside a theatre. She told paps that she had seen RRR and described the movie as a real 'blockbuster' . She said that it had all the elements of a big screen viewing experience. Kangana Ranaut said that her favourite topic was nationalism and the film had that as the main theme. RRR is set in the pre-Independence era and stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in main roles. Ajay Devgn has a cameo in the movie.