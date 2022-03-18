RRR: Ram Charan gets plastered all across Times Square, New York; fans go bonkers – watch video

Ram Charan's demeanour, style, body language, acting chops and fandom have all become not only a pan-India sensation, especially since the trailer of RRR dropped, but have also cut across borders to reach international waters. And if you don't believe us, then take a look at the video above, where Ram Charan's pictures and videos of his character in RRR have been displayed with glory all across the famous electronic billboards at Times Square, New York, as a part of the promotional strategy of the S.S. Rajamouli film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR team's grand promotional tour, Sarkaru Vaari Paata second song update, Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James leaves fans in tears and more