The wait for and Jr NTR's groovy mass anthem from RRR is finally over. The Naatu Naatu (Naacho Naacho) song has set the mood right and the two powerhouse performers can be seen dancing with utmost energy and enthusiasm. The duo are looking dapper in their formal attire and their expressions throughout the song are noteworthy. The song treats fans with the glimpses of Behind-The-Scenes footages which shows how much effort have gone into the making of the song. It has been released in 5 languages. The Hindi version of the song Naacho Naacho is sung by Vishal Mishra. M.M. Keeravaani has composed the music, and the Telugu version of the song has been sung by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. 'Naatu Naatu's lyrics are penned by Chandrabose.

Watch Hindi version of Naatu Naatu song from RRR, titled Naacho Naacho, here:

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by Dannaya of DVV Entertainments. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. It is all set to release on January 7, 2022.