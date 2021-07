Rubina Dilaik flaunts her size zero figure as she takes a dip in the pool in a skimpy monokini – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Bigg Boss 14 winner seems to have taken the pledge to destroy the internet with her hotness. A few days ago, the Shakti actress had left everyone jaw-dropped when she showed off her enviable figure in a tortoise bikini. And now Rubina has left her fans gasping for breath after she uploaded a video of hers taking a dip in the pool.

In the video, Rubina is seen showing off her size zero figure in a skimpy monokini. Needless to say, she looked HOT AF when she got inside the pool and flirted with her long locks. And we are pretty sure that Rubina must have turned muse for her favourite photographer, her husband .