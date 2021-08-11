Rubina Dilaik stuns as she takes a dip in a pool wearing an uber-hot black swimsuit – watch video

Bigg Boss 14 winner took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen taking a dip in a pool. She is seen wearing an uber-hot black swimsuit. “Everytime I hide my fear of water, with a smile,” read her caption. Have a look. Also Read - Have you seen Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's lookalike Hatty Jones? Their striking resemblance will leave you SHOCKED – view pics